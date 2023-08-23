BPSB: Singer High School and Merryville High School to have virtual classes Aug 24

Crews are continuing to work to contain an active and growing wildfire in Beauregard Parish.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - Superintendent Larry Hollie with the Beauregard Parish School Board has announced that Singer High School and Merryville High School will have a VIRTUAL school day on August 24 due to the mandatory evacuation and power infrastructure issues in the area.

The MHS Football Jamboree has been relocated to the East Beauregard High School at 6:30 p.m.

All 5-day schools will open as planned.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in an Avoyelles Parish crash on April 8 that killed 22-year-old Lauren Vaughn of...
Driver in Avoyelles Parish crash that killed Lauren Vaughn pleads not guilty
Fr. Peter Mangum, Fr. Taylor Reynolds and Fr. Mark Ledoux
KALB EXCLUSIVE: Historic moment for Louisiana as 8 people with ties to the state up for sainthood
Tremaine Veal
Tremaine Veal changes plea during jury selection
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Colfax man arrested for multiple sex crimes involving children
The Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set regulations for when...
Alexandria City Council votes down utility disconnect ordinance

Latest News

Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine, La.
Report: Dow Chemical gets tiny penalty for a decade of alleged violations
GOHSEP
Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana
The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.
1 person injured in Railroad Avenue shooting
fire
MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish