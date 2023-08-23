BPSB: Singer High School and Merryville High School to have virtual classes Aug 24

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - Superintendent Larry Hollie with the Beauregard Parish School Board has announced that Singer High School and Merryville High School will have a VIRTUAL school day on August 24 due to the mandatory evacuation and power infrastructure issues in the area.

The MHS Football Jamboree has been relocated to the East Beauregard High School at 6:30 p.m.

All 5-day schools will open as planned.

