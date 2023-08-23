Cenla Summer Camp: Bunkie Panthers

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers enter 2023 with a new head coach and a talented roster to make noise and get back into the postseason.

Jimmie Hillman takes over the Panthers’ team that went 4-6 a year ago, but finished the year winning three of their last four games and even took the eventual district champs, Jena Giants, down to the wire in a one-score game.

Coach Hillman said he knows for Bunkie to win its first district title since 2009, it starts with getting past Jena.

“We feel like we have the chance to compete for a district championship this year,” said Hillman. “We talk about it every day, and it is definitely something that is on the forefront of our minds as we go through non-district. It is about understanding the goals we are working towards.”

The Panthers enter the season with one of the most underrated athletes in the Cenla area, Kyle Johnson. The junior wide receiver and defensive back has garnered plenty of D1 attention picking up offers from ULM and Northwestern State after an explosive sophomore season. Johnson scored five touchdowns in 2022 as a receiver, four on special teams and also tallied six interceptions.

“It really excites me so much,” said Johnson. “My whole life, I’ve been wanting this opportunity. I’m happy for myself and making myself proud.”

Johnson still has two years remaining in high school, but his head coach is already handing out high praise for the Bunkie star.

“In my opinion. I think he is the best athlete in Cenla, and it shows every day when he comes into work,” said Hillman. “Offense, defense, special teams, he affects the game in all three phases.”

The Panthers have multiple weapons on the offensive side of the ball to line up next to Johnson. Tanner Lemoine was featured in CenlaPrep’s top five returning running backs for 2023. Lemoine had nearly 1,200 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns while standing at just five-foot-six.

Bunkie also returns a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Dillon Compton. The junior QB started playing football just one year ago, but quickly turned the heads of coaches at practice. He started the first few games for the Panthers last year before getting injured, but he said he is back and healthy for 2023.

“Our potential is through the roof,” said Compton. “Everybody tells us that, but it’s about what we do in practice and on the field that is what counts.”

Bunkie will open up the season on Thursday, August 31, at home against Catholic P.C.

