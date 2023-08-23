Cenla Summer Camp: Nat Central Chiefs

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Jess Curtis has been one of the winningest high school football coaches in Louisiana over the last decade.

During that stretch, his Many Tiger teams have made six trips to the state championship game, winning three of them, including the most recent in 2022. Shortly after his fourth straight appearance in the title game, Curtis opened up a new game plan, by leaving Many to take the head coaching job at Nat Central.

“I love a challenge,” said Curtis. “I miss being that guy that had to climb that ladder again. Many used to be that team, and we had to climb the ladder to get to where we were on the mountain. We want to try to do it here. We will bust our tail to get it done, and it’s been great so far.”

The journey up the mountain that Curtis is climbing starts with getting Nat Central back in the win column. The Chiefs have had just one winning season over the last 10 years.

However, championship DNA is already on the roster. LSU commit Joseph Cryer came over from Many to help anchor down the Chiefs’ offensive line. Cryer’s nickname is “Big Hoss,” and when he is out on the field, he is hungry for one thing - pancakes.

“My goal is at least 10 plus per game,” said Cryer. “That’s just my goal, and it helps me as a player getting pancakes and just dominating every play. I set myself a high standard.”

As for the rest of the roster, the buy-in for Coach Curtis’ new system did not take long. While at Many, Curtis’ defense was among the best in Louisiana. Last season, the Tigers did not allow more than 18 points in a game all year and held their opponents scoreless for four consecutive weeks.

Junior safety Titus Williams said he wants the Chiefs’ defense to be just like how the Many defenses were in the past.

“The guys here now, they respect him,” said Williams. “They are putting more hard work into it. Last year, they were lagging around, but they really are working a lot harder and you can see it in the way we play and practice.”

Nat Central opens up the Jess Curtis era in 2023 with an away game on Friday, Sept. 1 against Woodlawn-Shreveport.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.