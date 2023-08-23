Drone video showing wildfires in Beauregard Parish Tuesday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - First responders are working around the clock to control wildfires throughout Southwest Louisiana. In Beauregard, the Sheriff says Tuesday’s blaze is the largest he’s seen since the burn ban took effect. Click HERE for the latest on school closures and the voluntary evacuation issued. The images/video below were taken in DeRidder showing the wildfire in Merryville on Tuesday night.

Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(kp)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Taken from DeRidder, LA(KPLC Viewer)

Video from KPLC’s DeRidder Skycam showing Singer-area fires

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in an Avoyelles Parish crash on April 8 that killed 22-year-old Lauren Vaughn of...
Driver in Avoyelles Parish crash that killed Lauren Vaughn pleads not guilty
Fr. Peter Mangum, Fr. Taylor Reynolds and Fr. Mark Ledoux
KALB EXCLUSIVE: Historic moment for Louisiana as 8 people with ties to the state up for sainthood
Tremaine Veal
Tremaine Veal changes plea during jury selection
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Colfax man arrested for multiple sex crimes involving children
Jail Bars
GPSO: Escaped inmate spotted on Hog Island Road

Latest News

fire
MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish
Taken from DeRidder, LA
Mandatory evacuation issued for Neale Oil Field Road as Beauregard wildfire continues
The Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set regulations for when...
Alexandria City Council votes down utility disconnect ordinance
The Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set restrictions for when...
Alexandria City Council votes down utility disconnect ordinance