MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is issuing a MANDATORY evacuation order for all residents on Neale Oil Field Road due to a fire, which is about a mile away from the area.
Authorities are on the scene, trying to contain the fire.
If you need transportation, call BPSO at 337-463-3281. They have transportation ready to help you get to safety.
Residents are urged to use caution when leaving.
