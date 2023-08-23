MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish

fire
fire(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is issuing a MANDATORY evacuation order for all residents on Neale Oil Field Road due to a fire, which is about a mile away from the area.

Authorities are on the scene, trying to contain the fire.

If you need transportation, call BPSO at 337-463-3281. They have transportation ready to help you get to safety.

Residents are urged to use caution when leaving.

