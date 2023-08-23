Portion of road collapses near LSU Lakes, forcing closure

The road caved in Tuesday, Aug. 23, near 2623 E. Lakeshore Drive.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the City of Baton Rouge announced E. Lakeshore Drive has been shut down after a portion of the road collapsed Wednesday, Aug. 23.

It happened in the 2300 block of E. Lakeshore Drive near Morning Glory Avenue.

The road will be closed until Monday, Aug. 28 as officials work to make repairs.

The street will only be open to local traffic. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Lakeshore Drive
Lakeshore Drive(WAFB)

