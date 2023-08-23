Report: Dow Chemical gets tiny penalty for a decade of alleged violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days before a large explosion and release of pollutants at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine last month, a state agency let the company forgo paying hundreds of thousands in fines for a decade of alleged permit violations, the online news site Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The violations, which all preceded the July 14 explosion at Dow’s Gycol 2 unit, are detailed in a settlement agreement the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) signed July 6. The filing notes more than 100 incidents since 2013 resulting in alleged violations that each carry a maximum penalty of $32,500 per day, yet LDEQ settled the entire case for just $120,000.

Some incidents spanned multiple days and even weeks. In one case, for example, an equipment malfunction in 2014 lasted for 28 days. Another incident that same year lasted 15 days.

Factoring in the durations yields roughly 150 violations from 2013 through 2015, more than a dozen from 2014 through 2018, and an additional 17 from 2018 through 2020. According to attorney Caitlion Hunter with the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, the final settlement amount should have been many times greater than it was.

“I found it surprising that LDEQ would settle for such a small amount given that a 2021 federal consent decree between Dow and EPA resulted in a payment of $675,000 to Louisiana,” Hunter said. “That consent decree alleged many of the same violations as in the most recent settlement, namely violations of Title V permits.”

Title V of the federal Clean Air Act covers all enforceable permit requirements on industrial facilities, including emission limits, reporting provisions, monitoring and record keeping.

It’s unclear how Dow and LDEQ settled on the final fine amount. The settlement paperwork made public does not disclose which incidents LDEQ designated as major, moderate or minor, and it refused to disclose that information when asked.

Dow Louisiana spokesperson Glynna Mayers said the incidents were all self-reported, meaning Dow disclosed them voluntarily and saved LDEQ from having to spend time and resources on enforcement.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator, by clicking here: LDEQ agrees to tiny settlement from Dow Chemical for a decade of violations - Louisiana Illuminator (lailluminator.com)

