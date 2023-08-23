Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas. (Source: KENS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in an Avoyelles Parish crash on April 8 that killed 22-year-old Lauren Vaughn of...
Driver in Avoyelles Parish crash that killed Lauren Vaughn pleads not guilty
Fr. Peter Mangum, Fr. Taylor Reynolds and Fr. Mark Ledoux
KALB EXCLUSIVE: Historic moment for Louisiana as 8 people with ties to the state up for sainthood
Tremaine Veal
Tremaine Veal changes plea during jury selection
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Colfax man arrested for multiple sex crimes involving children
The Alexandria City Council voted down an ordinance that would have set regulations for when...
Alexandria City Council votes down utility disconnect ordinance

Latest News

Beauregard Parish School Board.
BPSB: Singer High School and Merryville High School to have virtual classes Aug 24
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall, dumping heavy rain on Haiti and the Dominican Republic
In this image made from video provided by Pakistan Rescue Military, Pakistani military and...
Children rescued from broken cable car say they repeatedly feared they would die
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani is surrendering to Georgia authorities in connection with indictment
Crews are continuing to work to contain an active and growing wildfire in Beauregard Parish.
Wildfire continues in Beauregard Parish