‘This can be replaced. The gift the Lord gave me was that my daughter got out,’ says Florien resident who lost home, car in wildfire

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several wildfires have burned across the ArkLaTex over the past week, including multiple wildfires in Sabine Parish.

Families in Florien, Louisiana are still recovering after blazes destroyed ten homes just a week ago.

KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin met with Aswanya Law, one of the wildfire victims, to talk about the tragedy.

“Around my house, the pine trees and pine thistles were all around the house, so once the fire got to them, I mean it was like just a bunch of matches being lit. So it took the house down pretty fast,” she said.

The Sabine Parish Sherrif’s Office said the fires destroyed ten homes and eight structures in the area.

Where Law’s home once stood, there is now an empty lot.

Woman loses home and car in Florien, La. wildfire
Law was at work when the fire started, but her daughter was still inside the home.

“[My daughter] called me, and she was crying. And she said, ‘Momma, you should’ve seen it. Oh my God, you should’ve seen it,’” Law said. “She said, ‘The fire was rolling across the tops of the trees, and it made her feel that moment of panic.’”

Thankfully, her daughter made it out of the home alive.

Their family home, where they’ve lived for the past decade, went up in flames along with her car. Despite losing everything she’s owned, Law said she is staying positive.

“This can be replaced. The gift the Lord gave me was that my daughter was in this house, and she got out,” Law said. “And he reminded me that, you know, she’s alive, and I have a lot to be grateful for.”

Law said with the support she has received from people in the community, she hopes to eventually to rebuild her home.

“A day won’t go by that I won’t remember what people have done for us.”

Although it is going to be a hard road to recovery, Law plans to continue to keep positive spirits throughout her journey.

