Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued for Town of Merryville due to wildfire

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SINGER, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire is burning approximately two miles west of Singer, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Highway 110 is blocked off from Singer to Merryville while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Timelapse of wildfire from our DeRidder SkyCam.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is issuing a Voluntary Evacuation Notice to residents in the Town of Merryville and those just east of the area.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford issued the following statement:

In conjunction with the Town of Merryville, we are issuing a Voluntary Evacuation Notice at this time for the Town of Merryville and the area of Neale Field Road (east of the town of Merryville). We are also advising residents along Hwy 110, between Singer and DeRidder, to voluntarily evacuate the area. There is a staging area at Merryville Town Hall for those with no transportation. Residents who choose to evacuate will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School. This situation is very fluid, and the winds are constantly shifting and gusting at times. This evacuation is out of an abundance of caution but be advised that the evacuation could become mandatory if the fire continues to grow. Please stay alert and aware of possible changes in the Notice.

If you choose to evacuate please contact the sheriff’s office at 337-463-3281 and let them know who you are, where you’re evacuating from and a good number to reach you at.

Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued for Town of Merryville due to wildfire
Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued for Town of Merryville due to wildfire(Gary Smith)
Fire in Singer, LA

7NEWS’ Stormvision Radar is tracking the smoke plume.

Wildfire blocks off Highway 110 near Singer
Wildfire blocks off Highway 110 near Singer(KPLC)

