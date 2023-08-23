Wildfire information and resources blog

(KALB) - Check back for updates as we continue to monitor wildfires in our area and provide resource information.

NOTE: Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

SINGER/MERRYVILLE AREA:

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents on Neale Oil Field Road by Beauregard authorities. DETAILS HERE. The wildfire in the Singer and Merryville area moved north overnight. As of 7 a.m., authorities say the fire is now only half a mile away from the area of the mandatory evacuation.

There is a voluntary evacuation for the Town of Merryville as crews continue to battle the wildfire. Sheriff Herford says the fire jumped across Highway 110, burning on both sides.

According to Acadian Ambulance, they will soon be evacuating residents from the DeRidder Retirement Home.

Those without power can go to the cooling station set up at the Singer Baptist Church located at 9106 Hwy 27 in Singer, Louisiana. We are told that the Singer Branch Library is also open as a cooling station.

Superintendent Larry Hollie with the Beauregard Parish School Board has announced that Singer High School and Merryville High School will have a VIRTUAL school day on August 24 due to the mandatory evacuation and power infrastructure issues in the area.

If some livestock wanders on your property, and you have the ability to safely keep them, please do so and notify the sheriff’s department that you have them. It is possible they have wandered out due to the fire.

