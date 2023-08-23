Wildfire spurs evacuations in Caddo Parish; firefighter hurt in 1 of 3 fires in Natchitoches Parish

(KSLA) — They’re calling it an act of divine intervention..

A wildfire Tuesday (Aug. 22) spurred the evacuation of 17 residences in rural Caddo Parish.

And an East Texas church group was on hand to help evacuees as agencies battled the flames that charred at least 60 acres in the Trees community.

Trees Baptist Church was already on hand for its usual meeting. It just so happened they had food and resources to help the evacuees.

“We have a discipleship group that meets on Tuesdays. They happened to decide to have a fellowship and invite their families tonight. I was actually at home. They called me, so I came up. But they were cooking hamburgers and it was a God thing. Right timing for us anyway. So it wasn’t that we had to call and activate. We were here activated already,” Trees Baptist pastor Mark Crook said.

“I guess we always say God is an on-time God. There’s nothing that’s a coincidence. He knew this fire was going to happen today before today started, and I’m just glad to be here to serve Him in all this.”

No homes were damaged. And no injuries were reported.

Residents were allowed to return home beginning at 7:15 p.m.

The wildfire was one of at least four reported Tuesday in Northwest Louisiana.

Natchitoches Parish authorities responded to three wildfires, including one during which a volunteer firefighter was injured and another that at one point it was feared could lead to voluntary evacuations.

At 2:15 p.m., Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies and personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Natchitoches Parish fire districts 1 and 4 were actively fighting a seven-acre wildfire off Louisiana Highway 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road in the Kisatchie community, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

That fire initially was reported as a grass fire that spread into the woods. Deputies said the fire was on both sides of LA 118.

Voluntary evacuations may be possible in the area, authorities warned. The Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness warned the approximately 607 residents of the area.

As of 4:14 p.m., the wildfire was contained and voluntary evacuations for the Kisatchie area were canceled. Units were monitoring the area and dousing hot spots as needed.

4:14PM UPDATE: ACCORDING TO THE US FOREST SERVICE THE 7 ACRE WILDLIFE OFF OF LA. HWY 118 IS NOW CONTAINED; UNITS ARE... Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Two minutes earlier, Robeline police and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 volunteers responded to a grass and brush fire that a Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry fire spotter aircraft spotted not far from a home in the 100 block of Buster Lewis Road near Marthaville, the sheriff’s office reported. That wildfire also was contained with no structures damaged.

NPSO: GRASS/BRUSH FIRE CONTAINED NEAR MARTHAVILLE (Marthaville)-At 4:12pm, Robeline Police and Natchitoches Parish... Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

About 1:10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and firefighters with Natchitoches Parish fire districts 3 and 9 responded to a grass fire near Louisiana Highway 6 at Louisiana Highway 486 west of Clarence.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but a Fire District 3 firefighter was injured when he fell from a fire truck. The injured firefighters was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“We extend our prayers to the firefighter and hope for a speedy recovery. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

8:14PM UPDATE: The NPFD #3 Firefighter was treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and released this afternoon.... Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

And more fires broke out Tuesday in neighboring Sabine Parish.

At 4:24 p.m., there was a grass fire along Louisiana Highway 6 near Shady Oaks Road. Then at 4:45 p.m., a fire was reported off LA 6 at Queens Road near Bridge Bay Resort. Both fires were contained as of 6 p.m.

“The cause of the fire at Shady Oaks Road was the brakes of a vehicle when it pulled to the shoulder of the road,” says a Facebook post by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A burn ban remains in place throughout Louisiana. And a red flag fire danger warning is in effect today for much of north Louisiana and East Texas.

