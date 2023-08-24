Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria

(Source: Gray News)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting that happened Wednesday, August 23, in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue.

APD said around 1:20 a.m. a residence was shot several times. One person inside had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 2:15 p.m., APD arrested Taylor Boyer, 20, of Alexandria, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. His bond is set at $300,000.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
fire
MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish
GOHSEP
Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Theft suspect
GPSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft investigation
fire
FEMA approves grant for wildfire fighting efforts for the Tiger Island Fire
Jail Bars
GPSO: Escaped inmate back in custody