Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting that happened Wednesday, August 23, in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue.

APD said around 1:20 a.m. a residence was shot several times. One person inside had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 2:15 p.m., APD arrested Taylor Boyer, 20, of Alexandria, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. His bond is set at $300,000.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

