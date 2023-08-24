Convicted sex offender indicted for sexual abuse of a 7-year-old

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Grand Jury has now indicted Thomas A. McCartney of Leesville for the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old, according to Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright.

McCartney was arrested on February 13, 2023, after being accused of first-degree rape and has remained in jail since his arrest.

The case was presented to a grand jury for the indictment due to the potential of life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence the charge may bring.

“Now that he has been indicted, we will move to the next phase of prosecution which is to arraign him and ask the courts to set a trial date. This is a very serious case and my office intends to prosecute it aggressively,” said Lambright. “Our children are our most precious asset and we will do everything we can to protect them.”

McCartney is a Tier 3 registered sex offender in Louisiana. He was arrested on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2006 and on two counts of aggravated rape of a 12-year-old child in 2010, Sheriff Craft said.

Sex offender records show that McCartney was convicted of attempted aggravated rape in 2011.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.