DOTD announces project to improve LA 3102 at Lake Larto, Catahoula Parish

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve LA 3102, which runs parallel around the interior of Lake Larto in Catahoula Parish.

Work is scheduled to begin in September 2023.

The $6.7 million project, awarded to D & J Construction, will provide repairs to the existing roadway base of LA 3102, as well as an asphalt overlay to vastly enhance the driving surface of more than seven miles of highway.

The project also includes the replacement of several cross-drain pipes to improve drainage, as well as the installation of permanent signage and roadway striping following the overlay.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2024, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that can impact construction timelines.

Additional MyDOTD notices will be issued ahead of any necessary lane closures as work begins in order to allow motorists to plan accordingly.

