FEMA approves grant for wildfire fighting efforts for the Tiger Island Fire

The following has been provided by the Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards:

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced that FEMA has approved Louisiana’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration to help with wildfire fighting efforts for the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish. The request was approved due to the threat to lives, homes, property, and critical facilities and infrastructure near Merryville and the surrounding areas. The announcement came as Gov. Edwards held a Unified Command Group meeting Thursday morning with all of the responding agencies who continue to provide state resources and assistance to all parishes impacted by the wildfires.

“I’m grateful to the federal government for quickly approving our request for this assistance that will help Beauregard Parish combat the wildfire there that has already destroyed thousands of acres of land,” said Gov. Edwards. “I have been in constant communication with all of our federal partners from FEMA to the USDA and the White House. The situation right now is very dangerous and unpredictable, and we need the public focused on following the state burn ban that remains in place until further notice. I am asking everyone to refrain from burning anything at this time. In addition, we have asked all state agencies to halt any control burns until conditions are safer. We cannot afford to have any more fires. While state resources are being made available, firefighters on the ground are being stretched to their limits. We are thankful for the hard work they are doing and should all do our part to prevent any more fires from happening.”

This FMAG provides funds and assistance to state and local governments to help with mitigation, management, and control of the fire. While FEMA’s Individual Assistance is not included under the FMAG declaration, federal funds and support provided under this declaration can assist with firefighting efforts and can include personnel, assets, technical assistance, and federal funding up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs associated with the fire in Beauregard Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.