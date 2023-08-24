GPSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft investigation

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the person in these photos.

This person is a suspect in a felony theft case currently being investigated.

If you have any information, please contact GPSO at 318-627-3261.

Theft suspect (GPSO)

