RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board voted Thursday, August 24, to move forward with a magnet school at Bolton High School.

The amended motion that passed came from Steve Berry:

“Motion to created an Academic and Performing Arts Magnet School for grades Pre-K through 12 to be housed in the current Bolton facility proceeding with grades 6-12 in school year 2024-2025 and grades Pre-K to 5 in school year 2025-2026 barring any unforeseen remodeling circumstances.”

This means sixth to eighth graders from Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics will move to Bolton next school year, with Pre-K to fifth graders from Phoenix Magnet Elementary moving the following year.

The motion passed 6-3. Stephen Chapman, George Johnson, Wally Fall, Steve Berry, Linda Burgess and Mark Dryden voted for the motion. Willard McCall, Sandra Franklin and Wilton Barrios voted against it.

