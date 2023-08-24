RPSO looking for missing man from Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing, elderly man from Forest Hill.

Patrol deputies and deputies assigned to the Special Operations Group are currently searching the area for Vincent Romero, 86.

Family members discovered Romero missing Thursday morning (Aug. 24) from the 200 block of Early Linzay Road in Forest Hill. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Romero has medical issues. It is believed he left the area on foot.

If anyone has seen Romero or has information on whereabouts, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or local law enforcement.

