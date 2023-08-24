RPSO looking for missing man from Forest Hill

Vincent Romero
Vincent Romero(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing, elderly man from Forest Hill.

Patrol deputies and deputies assigned to the Special Operations Group are currently searching the area for Vincent Romero, 86.

Family members discovered Romero missing Thursday morning (Aug. 24) from the 200 block of Early Linzay Road in Forest Hill. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Romero has medical issues. It is believed he left the area on foot.

If anyone has seen Romero or has information on whereabouts, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
fire
MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish
The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.
1 person injured in Railroad Avenue shooting
GOHSEP
Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Ray’s Cattle, operated by a father-son trio, has more than 200 acres of pasture where more than...
‘There’s nothing left’: 40+ day drought drying up hay fields, impact livestock health
Louisiana’s 40+ day drought and record-breaking heat is likely to have far-reaching impacts,...
40+ day drought drying up hay fields, impact livestock health