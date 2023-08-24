‘There’s nothing left’: 40+ day drought drying up hay fields, impact livestock health

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s 40+ day drought and record-breaking heat is likely to have far-reaching impacts, starting with continued disruptions to the agriculture industry.

Farmers in Central Louisiana are struggling to harvest a decent crop, resulting in significant financial hits. The same can be said for those who tend to livestock.

In Deville, Ray’s Cattle, operated by a father-son trio, has more than 200 acres of pasture where more than 100 longhorn steers graze. Though August is their dryest month during a normal year, it would typically still be green and growing. That is not the case during the drought.

“It’s completely dry. The moisture is completely gone out of the ground,” said Jacob Rayburn, who operates Ray’s Cattle with his brother and dad. “It’s usually green at least, ankle-deep, chin-deep in grass, but right now there’s nothing left. I mean, it’s dirt at this point.”

No grass growth means the Rayburns have nothing for their cattle to graze on or hay to cut.

In a normal year, Ray’s Cattle have at least a few cuts, resulting in about 1,600 rolls of hay. This year, they will be fortunate to cut enough for 1,000 rolls, down at least 60%, and they have only managed to have one cut. Whether they can cut again depends on if any rain comes to Central Louisiana soon.

That experience is familiar to most hay producers in the area, meaning those who have livestock but do not cut their own hay will also be impacted due to the inability to buy any hay. Those farmers are having to make the difficult choice of selling off cattle earlier than usual or selling cattle they would typically keep for further production.

“Those kind of people who don’t make it this year, those are the ones that are really having to sell because the guys that make their hay also own animals, like us, and we can’t afford to sell any hay we have,” explained Rayburn. “We’ve got to hold on to every roll we’ve got.”

Dwindling pastures are negatively impacting the cattle’s health. Their teeth are shortening as they struggle to pull grass from the dried-up fields, which means they could also be eating dirt. Over time, eating dirt can cause worms. Malnourishment is also playing a big role in cattle quality, directly impacting how much money farmers will pocket this season.

“We’re having to buy extra feed and hay to feed those animals to get that protein to eventually make money on that on the back side,” said Rayburn. “At that point, you’re not making a whole lot. You’d be lucky if you break even, and it’s not looking like that’s gonna happen.”

In turn, livestock sale barns are seeing more cattle up for market as farmers look to cut costs. For instance, Rayburn said the Mansura sale barn has seen double the number of cattle at this point in the year than usual. Those cattle also weigh less than they should.

If beef cows are sold at a lower weight, they have to go to a feedlot to get fattened up before they go to the slaughterhouse. That means shoppers who buy beef from a grocery store will likely see the drought’s negative impacts on their receipts eventually.

The drought will have a domino effect in every industry for years ahead, as farmers are forced to figure out ways to provide for their families, which may cost them their livelihood.

“We’re fighting a double-edged sword on both sides of selling or not selling,” said Jacob. “If we don’t sell, you know, we’ve got to figure out some way to come up with our funding to produce the feed and the hay for our animals. And then if we do sell, we’ve got to come up with the funding at some point if we want to get back into the industry.”

Farmers are desperate for help, looking to the federal government for funding. That is why every farmer and cattleman needs to submit their own drought reports. If the USDA’s drought monitor continues to portray a less-than-dire situation, that help may not come soon enough.

To help form a more accurate picture for the drought monitor, the Louisiana Farm Bureau is asking farmers to submit individual reports to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.