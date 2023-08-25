2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Vincent Romero
RPSO finds missing man from Forest Hill
Theft suspect
GPSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft investigation
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton
Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
A Marine Corps pilot has died in the crash of a combat jet near a military air station in San Diego
ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish; evacuation order lifted
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
FILE - This photo was taken at the Republican National Convention, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte,...
Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention