2023 Cenla Jamboree schedule

(KALB) - High school football is quickly approaching, which means it is time for jamborees. Here is a look at the jamborees around Central Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 26:
- Avoyelles Parish Jamboree (Bunkie High School)
- Avoyelles vs. Marksville, 6 p.m.
- Bunkie vs. Marskville
- Avoyelles vs. Bunkie
- Bolton Jamboree (Bolton High School)
- Peabody vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.
- Buckeye Jamboree (Buckeye High School)
- Holy Savior Menard vs. Buckeye, 7:30 p.m.
- Pineville Jamboree (Pineville High School)
- Alexandria vs. Pineville, 5:30 p.m., Varsity follows
- Natchitoches Parish Jamboree (Harry Turpin Stadium, Northwestern State)
- Lakeview vs. St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
- Loyola Prep vs. Natchitoches Central, 7:30 p.m.
- Tioga Jamboree (Tioga High School)
- Grant vs. Leesville, 7 p.m.
- Tioga vs. Westgate, 8:30 p.m.
The full 2023 Louisiana Jamboree schedule can be found here.
