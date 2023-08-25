2023 Cenla Jamboree schedule

(KALB)
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - High school football is quickly approaching, which means it is time for jamborees. Here is a look at the jamborees around Central Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 26:

  • Avoyelles Parish Jamboree (Bunkie High School)
    • Avoyelles vs. Marksville, 6 p.m.
    • Bunkie vs. Marskville
    • Avoyelles vs. Bunkie
  • Bolton Jamboree (Bolton High School)
    • Peabody vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.
  • Buckeye Jamboree (Buckeye High School)
    • Holy Savior Menard vs. Buckeye, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pineville Jamboree (Pineville High School)
    • Alexandria vs. Pineville, 5:30 p.m., Varsity follows
  • Natchitoches Parish Jamboree (Harry Turpin Stadium, Northwestern State)
    • Lakeview vs. St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
    • Loyola Prep vs. Natchitoches Central, 7:30 p.m.
  • Tioga Jamboree (Tioga High School)
    • Grant vs. Leesville, 7 p.m.
    • Tioga vs. Westgate, 8:30 p.m.

The full 2023 Louisiana Jamboree schedule can be found here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria
fire
MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish
GOHSEP
Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

Latest News

The Battle of the Border Claw: LCU’s rivarlry against ETBU is just one week away
LCU’s rivalry against ETBU is just one week away.
The Battle of the Border Claw
Coach John Daughtery and the Red Devils are ready to take a step in the right direction
Cenla Summer Camp: Pickering Red Devils
The coaching carousel in Central Louisiana was a frenzy during the offseason, one team among...
Cenla Summer Camp: Pickering Red Devils