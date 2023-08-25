2023 Cenla Jamboree schedule

(KALB) - High school football is quickly approaching, which means it is time for jamborees. Here is a look at the jamborees around Central Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 26:

Avoyelles Parish Jamboree ( Bunkie High School) Avoyelles vs. Marksville, 6 p.m. Bunkie vs. Marskville Avoyelles vs. Bunkie

Bolton Jamboree ( Bolton High School) Peabody vs. Bolton, 6 p.m.

Buckeye Jamboree ( Buckeye High School) Holy Savior Menard vs. Buckeye, 7:30 p.m.

Pineville Jamboree ( Pineville High School) Alexandria vs. Pineville, 5:30 p.m., Varsity follows

Natchitoches Parish Jamboree ( Harry Turpin Stadium, Northwestern State) Lakeview vs. St. Mary’s, 6 p.m. Loyola Prep vs. Natchitoches Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tioga Jamboree ( Tioga High School) Grant vs. Leesville, 7 p.m. Tioga vs. Westgate, 8:30 p.m.



The full 2023 Louisiana Jamboree schedule can be found here.

