The Battle of the Border Claw: LCU’s rivarlry against ETBU is just one week away

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It is not every day that a rivalry in any sport takes a two-year hiatus, especially when it is the Battle of the Border Claw.

“I didn’t really know back then what the rivalry means now, there is a lot of bad blood,” said LCU defensive end Logan Brimmer.

The rivalry between the Wildcats and the East Texas Baptist University Tigers started 15 years ago in 2008.

“This rivalry means a lot, and everybody’s pumped up to renew the rivalry,” said LCU senior quarterback Sal Palermo. “We are all very excited about it. We haven’t played in a couple of years, so this is a big thing for us to have a chance to play for that. Anytime you get to play something with a trophy on the line and at the end of the game, you can hold it and see it and take pictures and everything. It’s super exciting.”

ETBU has won the last five matchups until the Wildcats claimed the claw in 2021, but Coach Drew Maddox takes this as another faceless opponent.

“I’m gonna be honest, every game I’ve ever lost I hated it,” he said. “So, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is and that’s kind of how we’re gonna take it too. We’re excited it’s a home opener, it’s the season opener and that’s kind of how we’re going to take it as a team.”

With a lot of fresh faces in the blue and orange, not many have experienced this rivalry, but there are a few veteran Wildcats who have seen their fair share of the Tigers.

“To play in a big game like that, obviously you’re playing for a trophy, and I know they want this trophy back, and we want to keep it,” Devin Briscoe said.

“It was six or seven years when they had it straight and then they were really prideful about it and I understand, rightfully so. They kept it from us. Now we’re trying to do the same,” said Brimmer.

“To achieve anything, we want this year,” said Palermo. “We have a lot of talent. We feel like we have a special group but just a focus day in and day out, whether it’s a practice or workout or anything like that, all the way down to each game, just one game at a time, just be focused on whatever we’re doing in the moment.”

LCU will kick off their season at Wildcat Field on August 31 at 7 p.m.

