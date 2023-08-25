Cenla residents receive Angel Awards

Three of our hometown heroes have been honored with the Angel Award by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three of our hometown heroes have been honored with the Angel Award by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Three honorees and two very different causes share a common purpose.

“The SPERO Program is benefitting our students and that’s what we did it for, was our students,” said Penny Smith, who recently awarded.

Smith and Melva Villard head up LSUA’s SPERO Program. The program, on the university’s campus, lends a hand to those with developmental disabilities, allows them to get college experience and helps them find jobs suitable for their skill set. This is a program that hits especially close to home for Villard.

“My main initiative, I guess, came from wanting to have something not only for my daughter but for other students like her,” said Villard.

Fred Burgess heads up a different program.

“I’m going take this organization a little further,” said Burgess.

That organization, ‘Stop the Violence’, allows Burgess to extend resources to inner-city youth providing them an outlet - alternatives that keep them out of the streets.

“Man I don’t know how to explain this, but it makes me feel good to know that I made an impact to the kids in the community,” added Burgess.

Sports leagues, after school programs and even linking up with other area activists like ‘The Difference Maker’ to do just that.

Make a difference.

Since its inception back in 1995, the Angel Award has celebrated over 200 individuals who have gone above and beyond for the youth. Previous honorees include coaches, teachers and doctors who have selflessly devoted themselves to the betterment of young lives.

“We’re so humbled and so honored,” said Smith. “We are just so thankful for Blue Cross Blue Shield to even think of us.”

At a ceremony next month, our hometown heroes will be recognized and provided some much-needed resources for the non-profits they operate. Both organizations will receive $25,000 checks, which will enable them to amplify their efforts and reach even more kids in need.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria
fire
MANDATORY evacuations for residents on Neale Oil Field Road in Beauregard Parish
GOHSEP
Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Three of our hometown heroes have been honored with the Angel Award by Blue Cross Blue Shield...
Cenla residents receive Angel Awards
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton
Fires are sparking up in Vernon Parish while fires continue in Beauregard Parish.
More Cenla wildfires spark up, Tiger Island Fire continues to burn