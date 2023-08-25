Cenla residents receive Angel Awards

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three of our hometown heroes have been honored with the Angel Award by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Three honorees and two very different causes share a common purpose.

“The SPERO Program is benefitting our students and that’s what we did it for, was our students,” said Penny Smith, who recently awarded.

Smith and Melva Villard head up LSUA’s SPERO Program. The program, on the university’s campus, lends a hand to those with developmental disabilities, allows them to get college experience and helps them find jobs suitable for their skill set. This is a program that hits especially close to home for Villard.

“My main initiative, I guess, came from wanting to have something not only for my daughter but for other students like her,” said Villard.

Fred Burgess heads up a different program.

“I’m going take this organization a little further,” said Burgess.

That organization, ‘Stop the Violence’, allows Burgess to extend resources to inner-city youth providing them an outlet - alternatives that keep them out of the streets.

“Man I don’t know how to explain this, but it makes me feel good to know that I made an impact to the kids in the community,” added Burgess.

Sports leagues, after school programs and even linking up with other area activists like ‘The Difference Maker’ to do just that.

Make a difference.

Since its inception back in 1995, the Angel Award has celebrated over 200 individuals who have gone above and beyond for the youth. Previous honorees include coaches, teachers and doctors who have selflessly devoted themselves to the betterment of young lives.

“We’re so humbled and so honored,” said Smith. “We are just so thankful for Blue Cross Blue Shield to even think of us.”

At a ceremony next month, our hometown heroes will be recognized and provided some much-needed resources for the non-profits they operate. Both organizations will receive $25,000 checks, which will enable them to amplify their efforts and reach even more kids in need.

