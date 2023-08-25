Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

Riverside Academy is halting classes and evacuating as a precaution.

Please see below statement from Marathon Petroleum: Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders are...

Posted by St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday, August 25, 2023

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Roads are being blocked off leading from Airline Highway toward the plant. Terre Haute Rd and Marathon Ave are closed.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Vincent Romero
RPSO finds missing man from Forest Hill
Theft suspect
GPSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft investigation
Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton

Latest News

Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A June data breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles exposed six million records to hackers.
6 million records impacted by Louisiana OMV hack in June, cyber security group reports
According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. No. 1, the brush fire was up to 80 acres...
Massive brush fire west of Amite triggers multiagency response
The Rapides Parish School Board voted Thursday, August 24, to move forward with a magnet school...
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton