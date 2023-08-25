Emergency officials contain fire near camps in Pointe Coupee Parish

LETTSWORTH, La. (WAFB) - A fire that broke out in Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning, Aug. 25, has been contained, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the fire happened by Prayer Lake in Lettsworth. He did not know the exclusiveness of the damage yet.

Officials did have to chase some ambers that went across Highway 917, but it is not out of control, Thibodeaux added.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

