Nearby residents told to evacuate after fire, chemical leak at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Personnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.

The spill and fire have been contained within the refinery’s property, according to the company.

Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation for residents within a two-mile radius of the refinery as a precautionary measure.

Shelters are open at East St. John Preparatory Academy Gym, located at 400 Ory Drive in LaPlace, and West St. John High School, located at 480 Hwy. 3127 in Edgard. Transportation is available by calling 985-652-2222 or 985-652-6338. Residents should bring medications and any other items they need to the shelter.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are responding to a chemical release and storage tank fire at a Marathon petroleum refinery in Garyville.

As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community.

No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Smoke rises from Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.

