Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish

Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.(Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Personnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.

The spill and fire have been contained within the refinery’s property, according to the company.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish are responding to a chemical release and storage tank fire at a Marathon petroleum refinery in Garyville.

As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community.

No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Smoke rises from Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Vincent Romero
RPSO finds missing man from Forest Hill
Theft suspect
GPSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft investigation
Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A June data breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles exposed six million records to hackers.
6 million records impacted by Louisiana OMV hack in June, cyber security group reports
According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. No. 1, the brush fire was up to 80 acres...
Massive brush fire west of Amite triggers multiagency response
The Rapides Parish School Board voted Thursday, August 24, to move forward with a magnet school...
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton