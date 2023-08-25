Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish
GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Personnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with local emergency officials, responded to a chemical spill and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville refinery on Friday, Aug. 25.
The spill and fire have been contained within the refinery’s property, according to the company.
Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.
No injuries were reported.
As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community.
No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.
An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
