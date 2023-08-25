Man arrested for alleged threats of arson in Sabine Parish

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Many man has been arrested for reportedly using social media to broadcast threats of arson.

Jeremiah Hill, 21, was arrested on a warrant for three counts of communication of false information of planned arson. He was taken into custody at his home with no incident.

Investigators with the La. Department of Agriculture & Forestry and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received information on Hill during an investigation into recent wildfires in Sabine Parish.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

