Massive brush fire west of Amite triggers multiagency response

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A massive brush fire west of Amite triggered a multiagency response Thursday (Aug. 24) evening.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. No. 1, the brush fire was up to 80 acres in size, threatening property near the Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parish border.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large brush fire West of Amite on Hwy 16. We are asking that you avoid the area so that our brave firefighters can operate safely.

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 on Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Forestry, St. Helena Fire District for Hillsdale, Roseland Fire, and Independence Fire assisted on the scene.

Though there was initially concern about possible damage to homes, Tangipahoa responders say that no structures were damaged.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Vincent Romero
RPSO finds missing man from Forest Hill
Theft suspect
GPSO asks for help identifying suspect in theft investigation
Arrest made for Railroad Avenue shooting in Alexandria
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton

Latest News

A June data breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles exposed six million records to hackers.
6 million records impacted by Louisiana OMV hack in June, cyber security group reports
The Rapides Parish School Board voted Thursday, August 24, to move forward with a magnet school...
RPSB votes to move forward with magnet school at Bolton
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Alena Noakes recaps the many wildfires that were active in Central Louisiana on August 24, 2023.
Recapping Cenla's wildfires for August 24