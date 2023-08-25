NSU Athletics serves as a key driver for Natchitoches’ economy

With sports starting back, Natchitoches businesses are ready, including those at Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar and Grill.
By Colin Vedros
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State Athletics is one of the key drivers in the economic impact of Natchitoches. So with sports starting back, local businesses are ready, including those at Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar and Grill.

“We have a lot of students that graduate at St. Mary’s and at Natchitoches Central here and Many, all around this area that go to school there,” said manager Rebecca Veach. “I think it’s a big impact for our community.”

“We have a lot of homegrown people here from Natchitoches that attend Northwestern, and they’re big fans, and we broadcast it on TV here, and we bring in a lot of customers with that,” said James Coutee, the kitchen manager.

Last season, NSU tied for fourth place in the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup, which the school has not seen since the 2014-2015 season. NSU student-athletes performing at higher levels attract more students to athletic events, resulting in an increased customer base for NSU games.

“I like where we’re going, and hopefully the people that will come to our athletic events will spend some money within the community,” said NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian.

Bostian said athletics is a key economic driver for an institution and for the community, but that translates to more than just athletics.

“We want every student-athlete to get a degree in the program that they choose,” Bostian said. “We want them to have a chance at winning a championship in the sport that they play, and we want to develop them as leaders. So when they get out of Natchitoches and NSU, they become leaders in the community that they serve.”

Northwestern State will kick off its football regular season against UL Lafayette on September 2 in Lafayette.

