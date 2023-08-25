RPSO: Two motorcycles stolen on Elmer Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two stolen motorcycles.

According to initial reports, both motorcycles were stolen off of Elmer Road between August 21 and August 24.

If anyone has any information on the theft of these motorcycles, please contact Det. Russell Norsworthy at 318-473-6727 or 318-793-6001. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

