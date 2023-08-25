Statewide burn ban UPDATED due to concerning dry conditions

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By LDAF
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:

Due to an increase in fire danger across Louisiana, the previous burn ban order issued August 7th has been rescinded and reissued with an update for all agricultural burns, including but not limited to prescribed burns, to be temporarily prohibited until further notice.

This new burn ban order by Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM, in collaboration with Louisiana State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, in effect as of August 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., orders an immediate statewide ban on all agricultural burning, including but not limited to prescribed burning. This order shall remain in effect until rescinded.

The Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal also issued an updated burn ban order prohibiting ALL private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. This order is in effect as of August 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Violation of this burn ban order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

LDAF’s Office of Forestry is tasked with responding to wildfires at any hour, and crews are hard at work throughout the state. In the event of an emergency that requires their assistance, you can call the LDAF 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or dial 911.

Please see the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Burn Ban Order here.

Please see the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal Burn Ban Order here.

