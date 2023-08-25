‘When neighbors help neighbors’: Gov. Abbott sends wildfire support to Louisiana

Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed emergency resources to Louisiana in response to wildfires.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Tx. (KNOE) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed emergency personnel and resources to Louisiana to help fight the numerous wildfires popping up near the Louisiana/Texas border and across the Pelican state.

89 firefighters, paramedics, and emergency response personnel along with emergency resources were sent to Louisiana.

Gov. Abbott said Texas is helping Louisiana just as Louisiana helped Texas during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“Texas has deployed firefighters, emergency response personnel and resources to help our neighbors in Louisiana respond to devastating wildfires. Just as the state of Louisiana offered their support and assistance during Hurricane Harvey six years ago, Texas is swiftly providing the personnel and resources our neighbors need to combat these destructive wildfires impacting their state. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the brave first responders who are responding to these dangerous wildfires and others across Texas and our country as they answer the call to protect and serve their fellow Americans.” - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WATCH: Louisiana Wildfires 2023

