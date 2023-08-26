2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores

(KALB) - High school football has arrived, kicking things off with jamborees. Here is a look at scores for the jamborees held around Central Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 26:

Avoyelles 8 Marksville 8 Bunkie 21 Marksville 0 Avoyelles 0 Bunkie 7 Peabody 36 Bolton 0 Holy Savior Menard Buckeye Alexandria 31 Pineville 0 Lakeview 20 St. Mary’s 42 Loyola Prep Natchitoches Central Grant 0 Leesville 13 Tioga Westgate Rosepine 0 Dequincy 7 Pickering 0 Vinton 26

