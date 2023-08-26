2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores

(MGN)
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KALB) - High school football has arrived, kicking things off with jamborees. Here is a look at scores for the jamborees held around Central Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 26:

Avoyelles8Marksville8
Bunkie21Marksville0
Avoyelles0Bunkie7
Peabody36Bolton0
Holy Savior MenardBuckeye
Alexandria31Pineville0
Lakeview20St. Mary’s42
Loyola PrepNatchitoches Central
Grant0Leesville13
TiogaWestgate
Rosepine0Dequincy7
Pickering0Vinton26

