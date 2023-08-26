2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KALB) - High school football has arrived, kicking things off with jamborees. Here is a look at scores for the jamborees held around Central Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 26:
|Avoyelles
|8
|Marksville
|8
|Bunkie
|21
|Marksville
|0
|Avoyelles
|0
|Bunkie
|7
|Peabody
|36
|Bolton
|0
|Holy Savior Menard
|Buckeye
|Alexandria
|31
|Pineville
|0
|Lakeview
|20
|St. Mary’s
|42
|Loyola Prep
|Natchitoches Central
|Grant
|0
|Leesville
|13
|Tioga
|Westgate
|Rosepine
|0
|Dequincy
|7
|Pickering
|0
|Vinton
|26
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.