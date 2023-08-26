APD searching for suspect after shooting on Mansour Drive

A warrant has been issued for Kameron Thomas
A warrant has been issued for Kameron Thomas(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man after a shooting on Friday, August 25.

According to APD, officers were called to the 5400 block of Mansour Drive around 8:30 p.m. in reference to gunshots in the area. When they got to the scene, officers found a 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital, APD shared that their injuries are life threatening.

APD’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Kameron Thomas, 20 of Alexandria, for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone knows where Thomas is or any other information connected to this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
fire
Rosepine man arrested in connection with fire in Providence area
ersonnel working at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish, along with...
Fire, chemical leak reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish; evacuation order lifted
RPSO: Two motorcycles stolen on Elmer Road
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban UPDATED due to concerning dry conditions

Latest News

LIVE at 3 p.m. - Gov. Edwards surveying wildfire damage in Vernon, Sabine parishes
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards set to visit Vernon Parish Saturday as wildfires continue in Louisiana
Spring Bayou is just one of the places where a visible decrease in water levels is creating a...
Avoyelles Parish lakes, bayous ‘suffering tremendously’ from low water levels