APD searching for suspect after shooting on Mansour Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man after a shooting on Friday, August 25.

According to APD, officers were called to the 5400 block of Mansour Drive around 8:30 p.m. in reference to gunshots in the area. When they got to the scene, officers found a 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital, APD shared that their injuries are life threatening.

APD’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Kameron Thomas, 20 of Alexandria, for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone knows where Thomas is or any other information connected to this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

