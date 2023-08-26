Avoyelles Parish lakes, bayous ‘suffering tremendously’ from low water levels

In Avoyelles Parish, the drought is causing many bayous and lakes to have low water levels.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In Avoyelles Parish, the drought is causing many bayous, lakes and rivers to have low water levels, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) does not expect conditions to change any time soon.

“All of your local lakes and river systems are suffering tremendously,” said CPL. Doug Anderson, Jr. with LDWF

Spring Bayou is just one of the places where a visible decrease in water levels is creating a dicey situation for boaters and fishermen.

“When you’re passing other boaters, you’re more restricted,” Anderson, Jr. said. “As well as the stumps and logs and rock jetties and things of that nature that you typically wouldn’t have to worry about that you do have to worry about today.”

While LDWF has yet to close any waterways or recreational areas in Avoyelles, that could change.

“It could be coming sooner than later,” Anderson, Jr. said. “There doesn’t look like there’s any rain in the forecast. So, things are gonna get worse before they get any better.”

While the water levels remain low, local wildlife are looking for a bit of relief themselves. You may find an alligator or bear looking for water in your neighborhood.

“Just stay clear of it. Pin your animals up where they’re no threat to other animals and you should be fine,” Anderson, Jr. said.

LDWF has also received more reports regarding deer on the roadways, so drivers should be extra cautious. Call LDWF if an animal is in a residential area.

For local hunters, dove season is just days away. So, do not burn your sunflower or millet fields ahead of the season.

There is a statewide burn ban still in effect with no exceptions.

