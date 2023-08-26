Cenla Summer Camp: Leesville Wampus Cats

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats conclude our trip around Central Louisiana for our Cenla Summer Camp previews presented by the Louisiana Farm Bureau.

The Wampus Cats only return six starters after losing 19 seniors, but they have 23 seniors, including a new quarterback, Corbett Robbins, on this year’s roster.

This season will be Robbins’ first year as Leesville’s starting quarterback, but he has picked up the reigns of the offense quickly.

“We have great receivers, Izaiah Farley is coming back, he is a dog,” said Robbins’ “Mikey, of course, if you give them the ball in space, and they will score touchdowns, and they will get yards after the catch. Xavier will punch it in, that is what we do, we spread the ball around. We have so many people who can make explosive plays and that is what we do, we can pound it down your throat, up the middle or we can spread it out wide.”

The Wampus Cats made it to the quarterfinals last year but lost at home against Iowa, and they say their motto, ‘Tough People Win,’ stems from that loss.

“The kids want to be known,” said Leesville head coach Robbie Causey. “They want to have a season that people talk about. The standards have been set, the expectations are here, so it really depends on if they can should that load again, not only for themselves, for the younger Cats’ coming up.”

The last time Leesville played in a state championship game was in 1995, but they are still looking for their first title.

Leesville will kick off their season on the road against Jennings on Friday, Sept. 1.

