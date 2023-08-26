Gov. Edwards set to visit Vernon Parish Saturday as wildfires continue in Louisiana

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to make a stop in Vernon Parish Saturday as Louisiana continues to deal with devastating wildfires.

According to the Governor’s schedule for August 26, Gov. Edwards will conduct a flyover of wildfire damage in Sabine Parish and Vernon Parish before meeting with local officials and holding a press conference in Leesville.

