Gov. Edwards set to visit Vernon Parish Saturday as wildfires continue in Louisiana
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to make a stop in Vernon Parish Saturday as Louisiana continues to deal with devastating wildfires.
According to the Governor’s schedule for August 26, Gov. Edwards will conduct a flyover of wildfire damage in Sabine Parish and Vernon Parish before meeting with local officials and holding a press conference in Leesville.
