Troopers encourage use of website to track ongoing fire threat in La.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay updated about the ongoing fire threat in the state through a wildfire tracking website.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State State said members of the public are encouraged to stay updated about the ongoing fire threat in the state through a wildfire tracking website.

Troopers said the website is called Wildfire Aware and shows the real-time threat that Louisiana communities are facing. Click here to see the website and view a map of fires in the state.

RELATED LINKS
Emergency officials contain fire near camps in Pointe Coupee Parish
Crews responded to Livingston Parish wildfire
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Members of the public can also stay updated by following the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and other officials on social media.

Due to the ongoing fire threat, a statewide burn ban remains in effect. In fact, officials issued an updated burn ban that does not include any burning exceptions. Click here to see the full text of the burn ban.

Any violations of the statewide burn ban could lead to a person facing civil and/or criminal penalties.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

Latest News

Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats
File photo of FWCS classroom
Multiple school systems receive bomb threats; Livingston Parish Public Schools cancel class
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island wildfire may be largest in Louisiana state history
All schools in Grant Parish were closed Aug. 28 due to bomb threats. Sheriff Steven McCain...
Grant Parish schools closed Monday
Wampus Cats' head coach Robbie Causey joins Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.
Wampus Cats' head coach Robbie Causey joins Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.