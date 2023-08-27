Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire ravaged Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Devastating wildfires continue to burn in our state prompting Governor John Bel Edwards to survey the damage both in Vernon and Sabine Parishes, on Saturday.

So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state

“That reinforces the need for people to abide by the burn ban,” stressed Governor Edwards.

Edwards’ visit aimed to not only survey the damage but to also issue a warning about the impending threat and call on all residents to do their part.

“If you don’t have a fire in Evangeline Parish it makes it a lot easier to move firefighting people and equipment to Beauregard should they need it,” added Governor Edwards.

Casey Tingle with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness echoed the governor’s sentiments.

“This is unprecedented for Louisiana,” said Tingle.

Tingle stressed the gravity of the situation and extended his gratitude to the numerous agencies that have joined forces to combat the fires, including crews from Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

“There’s a great deal of quick response that is happening,” said Tingle. “Whether it’s the water being dropped from the sky, or the dozers on the ground creating the fire lines. But with the wind, all of that is subject to change.”

With drought conditions predicted to continue, it is crucial to adhere to all burn bans and report unauthorized burns to authorities.

While officials believe that most of the fires are weather-related, they do suspect that some have been intentionally or negligently set. Be sure to stay in compliance with all burn bans.

During the Governor’s visit, a wildfire was burning just north of Leesville in Vernon Parish near Lions Camp Road. Multiple firefighters responded to the fire and a mandatory evacuation was issued for some roads in the area. Residents who were not evacuated were armed with water hoses and sprinklers, trying to moisten their property as the fire burned nearby. One resident told KALB they were grateful for the first responders fighting the fire.

“I mean these guys didn’t hesitate they’ve gotten here and they’re doing their job as best they can but its really kind of hard for our area and it’s emotional to talk about because we have had all these fires pop up that affect all of our families and community,” said Luke Brandon. We are going to continue to band together like we always do through a crisis and hopefully, we can weather the storm.”

For the latest information on wildfires in Central Louisiana, areas that need to evacuate, and where to find access to food and housing if you have had to leave your home CLICK HERE.

