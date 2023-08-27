Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, August 27, there was a report of an escape from the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Facility in Bunkie. The escapees are juvenile males.

APSO, the Louisiana Department of Corrections, LSP and other local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapees. The search remains ongoing.

We will provide updates as there are more developments.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.