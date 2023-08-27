Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for juveniles.(Alex Orenczuk)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, August 27, there was a report of an escape from the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Facility in Bunkie. The escapees are juvenile males.

APSO, the Louisiana Department of Corrections, LSP and other local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapees. The search remains ongoing.

We will provide updates as there are more developments.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
Gov. Edwards in Leesville
WATCH: Gov. Edwards surveys wildfire damage in Vernon, Sabine
2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores
fire
Rosepine man arrested in connection with fire in Providence area

Latest News

FEMA approves wildfire assistance grant for Vernon Parish
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish