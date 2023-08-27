Man charged after admitting to burning trash that led to wildfire, authorities say

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A man faces charges after he confessed to burning trash on his property, sparking a wildfire that destroyed 172 acres, according to authorities.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Ryan Miller, 41, is charged with fire raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence and violation of the burn ban.

The fire that Miller is accused of starting burned land in the area of Hano Road off Highway 16 in the Independence area, authorities said. They added that firefighters were unable to contain the flames as they spread to a nearby plantation owned by a timber company.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it under control. Aerial support was used as part of the effort to extinguish the flames.

Officials said the investigation and the efforts to extinguish the flames involved Louisiana State Police, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Amite Fire Department, the Roseland Fire and Police Departments, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

A burn ban remains in place across Louisiana, and authorities warned that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences. Click here to read the full text of the burn ban.

RELATED: Troopers encourage use of website to track ongoing fire threat in La.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

Latest News

Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats
File photo of FWCS classroom
Multiple school systems receive bomb threats; Livingston Parish Public Schools cancel class
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Tiger Island wildfire may be largest in Louisiana state history
All schools in Grant Parish were closed Aug. 28 due to bomb threats. Sheriff Steven McCain...
Grant Parish schools closed Monday
Wampus Cats' head coach Robbie Causey joins Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.
Wampus Cats' head coach Robbie Causey joins Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.