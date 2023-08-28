84-year-old Folsom woman dies after brush fire incident in St. Tammany Parish

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - An 84-year-old woman lost her life after being rescued from a brush fire discovered by a State Fire Marshal deputy during proactive burn ban patrols.

Around 1 p.m., while traveling on LA 25 in the Folsom area, the deputy spotted a raging brush fire that had ignited a shed on a property in the 7800 block of the highway. A volunteer firefighter also arrived at the scene and informed St. Tammany Fire District #5 of the blaze.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, they found the unconscious elderly woman in the burned area of the property. She was rushed to a New Orleans hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Initial investigations indicate that the woman might have been burning a debris pile when she accidentally fell into the fire, which led to the incident.

“Our hearts are broken for this family tonight,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, “This is a horrific situation that should stun every single person in this state. These conditions are not exaggerated and they affect every one of us, even if you can’t see the flames and your community isn’t under threat of wildfire today. Doing any activity involving fire right now can lead to tragedy for you, your loved ones, your neighbors and your community.”

He added, “I am so thankful that our deputy was in the right place at the right time to help give this woman a chance, but this terrible situation renews our plea to every single person in Louisiana-- Do not burn anything!”

A statewide burn ban was initiated on August 7, and recently, all previous exceptions were revoked on August 25.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Governor John Bel Edwards also strengthened the ban, removing exceptions for agricultural and prescribed burning.

Residents are reminded that non-compliance with these orders can lead to criminal and civil penalties.

