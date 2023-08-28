Biden and the first lady head to District of Columbia public middle school to welcome back students

President Joe Biden waves as he walks with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn as they...
President Joe Biden waves as he walks with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn as they arrive at the White House, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Washington after a vacation in Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting a District of Columbia public middle school on Monday to welcome students back for the new school year.

The Bidens are heading to Eliot-Hine Middle School, located east of the U.S. Capitol, to mark the District of Columbia’s first day of school for the 2023-24 year. The event kicks off several back-to-school activities for the first lady, who is traveling later in the week to the Midwest to celebrate teachers and to highlight the mental health needs of students.

Jill Biden is a longtime teacher. She’s the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House. She teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, which is where she taught during the eight years her husband was President Barack Obama’s vice president.

The school was built in 1931 and was recently modernized with state-of-the-art facilities. It has about 300 students. According to its website, it is focused on rigorous academic and socio-emotional instruction, and it receives federal funding to help support low-income students.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

Latest News

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Oregon may be oldest site of human occupation in North America, archaeologists say
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Researchers find surprisingly ancient human settlement in Oregon
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case