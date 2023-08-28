Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire

A Rosepine man has been arrested in connection with a large woods fire in the Providence area.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rosepine man, who was arrested in connection with a large woods fire in the Providence area, which resulted in the loss of two mobile homes, an undetermined amount of timber acreage and the mandatory evacuation of the area, had his bond revoked, which was originally set at $13,000.

Paul Nash, 59, was charged with one count of illegal burning in violation of a burn ban, one count of fire-raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence, and one count of negligent arson.

A motion to increase the bond amount was filed Friday afternoon by 1st Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Lavespere. The motion was signed on Monday, August 28, revoking the bond amount. A hearing has now been scheduled for September 12 before 30th Judicial District Court Judge Anthony Eaves to determine the bond.

“There is still a lot of information needed by our office in order to move forward with prosecuting this case,” said Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright. “However, considering the current state that our parish is in regarding the drought and the rampant wild fires, I feel that this type of negligence simply cannot be overlooked.”

