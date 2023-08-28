Crews repairing power lines on Campti Cut-Off

The following has been provided by NPSO:

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has spoken with utility crews repairing power lines on the Campti Cut-Off.

The Cleco/Entergy Transmission Lines that feed electricity to the Dixie Street area in the City of Natchitoches, the Town of Clarence and other areas were damaged during a storm packing high wind and rain on Sunday afternoon.

Crews expect the Campti Cut-Off to remain closed for the rest of the day and possibly into the evening hours, as they request patience while they replace utility poles, overhead structure and transmission lines.

Crews will notify NATCOM 911 Center just as soon as the repairs are completed.

**Do not attempt to go around the barricades hanging lines are above the road**

We will update with additional information as it becomes available.

