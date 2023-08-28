Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that ALL Grant Parish schools are closed on Monday, August 28, due to bomb threats.

Law enforcement will be investigating and searching all the schools.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.