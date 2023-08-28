Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that ALL Grant Parish schools are closed on Monday, August 28, due to bomb threats.

Law enforcement will be investigating and searching all the schools.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

Latest News

Wampus Cats' head coach Robbie Causey joins Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.
Wampus Cats' head coach Robbie Causey joins Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie
Juveniles escape from Bunkie OJJ Facility
Vernon Parish flames have been contained but the impact on residents is undeniable.
Vernon Parish fires still pose threat, community grateful Louisiana Lions Camp was spared
Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite...
Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.