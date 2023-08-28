NPSO looking for owner of horse found in Clarence

A horse was found in Clarence.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENCE, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the owner of a horse that was found roaming in the 200 block of Hwy 6 in Clarence.

The horse was rescued by the NPSO Animal Services Unit and will be kept until the owner is found.

If you have any information on this horse or its owner, contact Lt. Dennis Harper at 357-9300.

