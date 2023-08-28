Nursing home residents from Beauregard Parish evacuated to Sabine Parish due to ongoing wildfires

Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire...
Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire Marshal Lt. Justin McCullough, and Zwolle Chief Daniel Thomas and his officers helped unload the patients and equipment.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A number of nursing home residents from Beauregard Parish have been moved to Sabine Parish due to the wildfires in the area.

Late Saturday night (Aug. 26), officials helped move about 30 residents to Sabine Retirement and Rehabilitation in Many and Toledo Nursing Center in Zwolle. This was done out of an abundance of caution as emergency crews continue to fight massive wildfires in Beauregard Parish.

Patients were moved with all their equipment, including mechanical beds, breathing machines, wheelchairs, and many other items.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the patients will remain in Sabine Parish before it’s safe to move them back to Beauregard.

